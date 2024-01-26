Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $19.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,515,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 77,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 52,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,763,307. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

