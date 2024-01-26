Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Hits New 1-Year High at $171.09

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $171.09 and last traded at $171.00, with a volume of 153307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.70.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.38.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,264,000 after purchasing an additional 110,877 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,288,000 after purchasing an additional 177,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after acquiring an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,257,000 after purchasing an additional 62,045 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

