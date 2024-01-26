Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QSR. Loop Capital upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,793,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

QSR stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

