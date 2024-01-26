Reviewing Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) & Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Samsara has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.1% of Samsara shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara -26.77% -18.88% -10.81% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Samsara and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Samsara and Triple P’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $652.54 million 25.72 -$247.42 million ($0.42) -73.98 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triple P has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Samsara.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Samsara and Triple P, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 5 4 0 2.44 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

Samsara currently has a consensus target price of $31.56, suggesting a potential upside of 1.56%.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, healthcare and education, manufacturing, food and beverage, and other industries, as well as government. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Triple P

(Get Free Report)

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.