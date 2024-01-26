RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $1.78

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.74. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 1,432,667 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.32%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth $47,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
