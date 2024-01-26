RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $1.78

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.74. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 1,432,667 shares.

RLX Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.32%.

RLX Technology Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of RLX Technology

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth $47,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

