Robert W. Baird Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $559.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $322.00 to $559.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $542.31.

United Rentals Trading Down 3.2 %

URI stock traded down $20.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $630.75. 1,421,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,647. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $658.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $534.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 43.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

