Royal Bank of Canada Increases Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $38.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

