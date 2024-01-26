Royal Bank of Canada Increases Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$172.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$142.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$145.86.

Shares of L traded down C$0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$133.55. The company had a trading volume of 443,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,717. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$110.52 and a 1-year high of C$136.55. The stock has a market cap of C$42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$125.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$119.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.23 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 3.54%. Research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 8.289604 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Mark Ramier acquired 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$121.18 per share, with a total value of C$1,433,868.51. In other Loblaw Companies news, Director William Downe purchased 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, with a total value of C$550,405.93. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Mark Ramier purchased 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$121.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,433,868.51. Corporate insiders own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

