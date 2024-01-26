Royal Bank of Canada Lowers PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $156.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $156.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPG. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.86.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $143.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.62. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

