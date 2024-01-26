SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.17. 2,422,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316,065. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

