Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) VP Kevin Fyfe Sells 20,223 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.65. 3,839,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,724,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,706 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

