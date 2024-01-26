Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 519.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. 206,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,873. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

