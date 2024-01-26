Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,163,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,916 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,314,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,385,000 after purchasing an additional 119,241 shares during the period. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 77.4% in the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.04. 277,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

