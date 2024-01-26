Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.00

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $56.96, with a volume of 251501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Broad Market ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

