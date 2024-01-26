Scotiabank Analysts Give West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) a $100.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised West Fraser Timber from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.58.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

NYSE WFG traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $81.03. 68,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,381. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.19. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $91.44.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 86,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 12,087.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after acquiring an additional 143,231 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,054,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,664 shares during the period. Finally, KGH Ltd boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 321,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Stories

