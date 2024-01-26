Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $321,324,000 after buying an additional 32,547 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $200,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,777 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after buying an additional 64,041 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.11.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.35. 344,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,139. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day moving average of $107.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,922 shares of company stock worth $2,480,245 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

