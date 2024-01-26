Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. 2,639,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.97.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

