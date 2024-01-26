Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $100,000 Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,340,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.15. 893,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 457.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $116.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

