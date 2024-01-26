Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $94,000 Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. 5,497,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,339,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

