Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $99,000 Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Hologic by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 45,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hologic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Hologic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 133,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Hologic by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hologic

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.45. The stock had a trading volume of 678,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.