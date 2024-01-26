Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $93,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,869,000 after purchasing an additional 813,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 504.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 661,348 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PFG stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.54. 264,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.42. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PFG

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.