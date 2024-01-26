Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 70.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Raymond James decreased their target price on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.06. 2,236,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,999,854. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 3.31. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $46.98.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

