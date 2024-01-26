Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 117 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Leidos by 123.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 49.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE LDOS traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $111.17. The company had a trading volume of 335,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.36 and its 200 day moving average is $99.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

