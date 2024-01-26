Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 56.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BBY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.99. 889,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.