Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Citigroup lifted their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NetApp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.98. 690,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,080. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

