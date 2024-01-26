Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Major Shareholder Sells $1,721,977.46 in Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 179,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $1,721,977.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,820,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,818,022.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

SRG stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 191.41%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRG. Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 680,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 14.0% in the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 203,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 792,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 805,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

