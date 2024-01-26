Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Major Shareholder Sells $964,980.54 in Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 101,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $964,980.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,719,663 shares in the company, valued at $130,885,585.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Seritage Growth Properties Price Performance
NYSE SRG opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.86.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 191.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.
