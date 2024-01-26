Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Major Shareholder Sells $964,980.54 in Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 101,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $964,980.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,719,663 shares in the company, valued at $130,885,585.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Seritage Growth Properties Price Performance

NYSE SRG opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.86.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 191.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 9.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 17.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.