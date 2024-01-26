ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $633.48 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $737.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NOW opened at $767.13 on Friday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $783.88. The company has a market cap of $157.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $701.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

