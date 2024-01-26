Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) & CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Head-To-Head Review

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) and CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Seven & i and CapitaLand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven & i 1.94% 11.48% 4.06% CapitaLand N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Seven & i has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CapitaLand has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven & i 0 0 1 0 3.00 CapitaLand 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Seven & i and CapitaLand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seven & i and CapitaLand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven & i $90.44 billion N/A $2.11 billion $0.92 21.40 CapitaLand $4.74 billion 3.41 -$1.14 billion N/A N/A

Seven & i has higher revenue and earnings than CapitaLand.

Dividends

Seven & i pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. CapitaLand pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Seven & i pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Seven & i beats CapitaLand on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others. The company engages in the operation of convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores; retail business that provides daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities and dollar merchandise and services; banking, leasing, and credit card business; and real estate business. Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand is one of Asia's largest real estate companies headquartered and listed in Singapore. The company leverages its significant asset base, design and development capabilities, active capital management strategies, and extensive market network and operational capabilities to develop high-quality real estate products and services. Its diversified global real estate portfolio includes integrated developments, shopping malls, serviced residences, offices and homes. The Group focuses on Singapore and China as our core markets, while it continues to expand in markets such as Vietnam and Indonesia. The company also has one of the largest real estate fund management businesses with assets located in Asia.

