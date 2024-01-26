Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 999,300 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,109,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 87,952 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 139,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,954. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 7,128.43% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

See Also

