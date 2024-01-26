Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $340.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $352.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.84.

SHW traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.01. 1,111,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,025. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.36. The company has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 30,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

