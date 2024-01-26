Short Interest in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Grows By 287.8%

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a growth of 287.8% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Agile Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. 27,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,592. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

