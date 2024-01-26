Short Interest in Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Declines By 50.7%

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the December 31st total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ainos Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of AIMD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 30,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,823. Ainos has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.34.

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Ainos had a negative net margin of 874.50% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%.

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

