Short Interest in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Expands By 472.2%

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 472.2% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Akanda

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akanda stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Free Report) by 1,166.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.04% of Akanda worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akanda Stock Up 5.1 %

AKAN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,005. Akanda has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. The company operates through Cultivation and Distribution segments. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products.

