Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Increases By 100.0%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.1 %

ATLCL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,202. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Trading of Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 ( NASDAQ:ATLCL Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

