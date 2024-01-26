Short Interest in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Decreases By 37.9%

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the December 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AxoGen Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 213,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,693. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

AXGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 98.7% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 464,500 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 755,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter valued at about $2,170,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 7.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,921,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,799,000 after acquiring an additional 263,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at about $1,865,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

