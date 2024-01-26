Short Interest in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Increases By 120.4%

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 120.4% from the December 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,409,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:RA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 233,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,099. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,981.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

