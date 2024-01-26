Short Interest in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Increases By 177.5%

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a growth of 177.5% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:DPG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.90. 170,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,790. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after buying an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40,697 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $3,613,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 98.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 280,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 139,029 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

