Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Rises By 192.1%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 192.1% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $205,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance

FLC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 32,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,588. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0856 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

