Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Increases By 196.0%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 196.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of LBSR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 59,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,204. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

