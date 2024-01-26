Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Increases By 196.0%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 196.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of LBSR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 59,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,204. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
