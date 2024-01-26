Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Rises By 118.2%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.7 %

OMVKY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,736. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $12.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

