Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Rises By 118.2%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.7 %
OMVKY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,736. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $12.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.
About OMV Aktiengesellschaft
