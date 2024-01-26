Short Interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Expands By 127.9%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 127.9% from the December 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Biopharm

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in TC Biopharm by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 120,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 37,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Biopharm in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Biopharm alerts:

TC Biopharm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBP traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,125,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,546. TC Biopharm has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $155.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.53.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.