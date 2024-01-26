Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Rises By 312.3%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, an increase of 312.3% from the December 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
UniCredit Price Performance
Shares of UNCRY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.44. 117,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,265. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. UniCredit has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $14.68.
About UniCredit
