Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Increases By 100.0%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

VACNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of VACNY stock remained flat at $46.40 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 180. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in Valves and Global Service segments.

