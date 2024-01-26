Short Interest in Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Drops By 62.6%

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Veolia Environnement Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,226. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $16.67.
About Veolia Environnement
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Veolia Environnement
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.