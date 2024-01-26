Short Interest in Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Drops By 62.6%

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Veolia Environnement Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,226. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $16.67.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

