Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Grows By 52.1%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,633,400 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the December 31st total of 2,389,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,190.6 days.

Vonovia Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNNVF traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.25. 106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

