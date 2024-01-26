SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.76

SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.76 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.20 ($0.14), with a volume of 3135234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.16).

SkinBioTherapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.17. The firm has a market cap of £21.32 million, a PE ratio of -591.20 and a beta of 1.64.

About SkinBioTherapeutics

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

