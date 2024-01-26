SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. SLM had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. SLM updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.70 EPS.

SLM Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.81. 1,464,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.24. SLM has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 1.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SLM by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SLM by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

