SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Sells $56,300.00 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $56,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,557.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $22.03 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.15%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SMART Global by 162.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 181.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Articles

