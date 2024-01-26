Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) SVP Christian Kleinerman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 746,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,779,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total transaction of $297,855.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $247,125.00.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.27. 1,908,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,942,949. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $211.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.55 and its 200 day moving average is $169.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

